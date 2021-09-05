Middle blocker Jordan Reynolds’ 18 kills and 11 blocks were key to Potlatch volleyball’s third-place finish in the New Plymouth tournament Aug. 28.
In recognition of her performance, the 5-foot-10 junior was voted the Tribune’s first Prep Athlete of the Week of the school year.
“Jordan is one of the hardest workers I have in the program, and she had a great day,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said of Reynolds, who has come back in style after undergoing knee surgery less than a year ago. “She was really strong at the net. Her hitting and blocking were really on that whole day.”
Reynolds more recently provided six kills, five blocks and five digs to help the Loggers defeat area small-school volleyball power Genesee for the first time in several years. She hails from an accomplished basketball-playing family, and also is a leader for the Loggers in that sport. Dinsmoor helped recruit her to play volleyball when she was a middle schooler.
“I knew her mom through Jeff Ford of Pullman,” Dinsmoor said. “I was always telling her mom, ‘You’ve got to get Jordan to come out for volleyball. I know she’s a basketball kid but she has the potential to be a great volleyball player.’”
Seeing Reynolds’ contributions to his team, Dinsmoor feels vindicated on that front.
“I bet she’d tell you now she loves volleyball just as much as basketball,” he said.