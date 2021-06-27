Colfax junior John Lustig was a force to be reckoned with in the Class 2B Bi-County League culminating event last week as he totaled 73 points in three games to lead the Bulldogs to the championship.
The 6-foot-3 guard had 20 points with 11 rebounds and six steals in his team’s opening-round victory against Northwest Christian of Colbert, scored another 20 with nine boards and six assists in the semifinals against St. George’s, and made a crucial three-point play in the clutch to crown a 33-point showing in a 68-63 title-game triumph against Davenport.
“He was all over the place for us last week,” coach Reece Jenkin said of Lustig. “Incredible week for us ... John just stepped up; he’s been a leader for us all year, but he took his game I think to that next level, and it just shows what a great competitor he is.”
Lustig took up basketball in the third grade, and has played AAU ball in the school offseason for the last few years. He played for the Colfax varsity as a freshman and established himself as a leader in his sophomore season as he averaged 14 points per game.
“In fifth grade, I started taking it seriously, and I knew it was my favorite sport all through elementary,” he said. “I’ve just been playing ever since. I played other sports in elementary and junior high, but basketball just seemed like the way to go for me.”
Lustig currently competes for the Eastern Washington Elite AAU team, which will be traveling to California and Las Vegas for tournament play this summer. His younger brother Seth was another leader for the Bulldogs as a freshman this season.
John has ambition to go to State next year, then play college basketball while studying a subject such as sports medicine or athletic training.