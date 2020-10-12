Prep Athlete of the Week: Jennah Carpenter

A former Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week award winner for her efforts in track and field, Lewiston’s Jennah Carpenter has now won the award for a volleyball performance after logging a rare statistical triple-double in the Bengals’ four-set win over Moscow earlier this month.
Carpenter had 13 kills, 16 digs and 29 assists in that contest, which ended with a scoreline of 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24.
“Jennah’s one of those kids that’s just plays all the way around,” Lewiston coach Cassie Thompson said. “She can fill all the shoes, so she’s kind of a jack of all trades. ... She takes a lot of pride in whatever it is she’s doing and is really a leader on the court.”
Said Carpenter, “I really enjoy all positions in volleyball. The feeling you get from getting a kill in a match is the best feeling, but overall, I really enjoy all of it and don’t really prefer something over the other.”
Carpenter does not keep all the credit for her mammoth statistical showing against Moscow to herself, but feels that it was the overall team dynamic that created an environment in which she had the chance to execute so many successful plays.
“The game against Moscow I feel like we finally played together as a team, and we finally had good vibes on our court,” she said. “We all worked together really well. and it was so much fun to play.”
A senior, Carpenter serves as Lewiston High’s ASB treasurer. She plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College next year, major in secondary education with an eye toward becoming a math teacher, and play for the Warrior volleyball team.
