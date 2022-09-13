A late interception by defensive back Jagger Hewett sealed the deal as defending Idaho Class 1A Division II state champion Kendrick pulled off a major nonleague win on Sept. 2, overcoming 1ADI champion Oakley 52-48.

That capped off a game in which Hewett caught 11 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. In recognition of the performance on both sides of the ball, the 5-foot-10 senior was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

