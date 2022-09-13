A late interception by defensive back Jagger Hewett sealed the deal as defending Idaho Class 1A Division II state champion Kendrick pulled off a major nonleague win on Sept. 2, overcoming 1ADI champion Oakley 52-48.
That capped off a game in which Hewett caught 11 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. In recognition of the performance on both sides of the ball, the 5-foot-10 senior was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“It definitely felt good,” Hewett said of the Oakley win. “It was a hard-fought game, so we all worked really hard, and it felt really good to pick it off and seal the game.”
Since defeating Oakley, Hewett helped the Tigers to a 74-6 win against Wilbur-Creston-Keller, moving them to 3-0 as they near the beginning of their Whitepine League Division II season.
“He understands what we’re trying to accomplish from play to play,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said of Hewett. “That helped him early in his career, when he maybe wasn’t the biggest, strongest, fastest guy on the field. Now he is pretty close to the fastest guy, a great route runner, and he knows what to do get openings and create space.”
Hewett, who is also a varsity standout for the Tigers in basketball and track-and-field, hopes to help the football team to a second straight state title this season and he hopes to continue playing the game at the collegiate level.