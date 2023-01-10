Prep Athlete of the Week: Jaedyn Brown

Jaedyn Brown has been a longtime powerhouse for Pulman boys basketball, but he had never broken the 40-point scoring threshold in a game heading into the Eagle Holiday Classic played at West Valley High School in the final week of 2022.
His career-high, 43-point showing there in a 91-75 win for the unbeaten Hounds against Timberlake of Spirit Lake turned heads and gained him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
The 6-foot-4 point guard, who has scored in the 30-point range on a consistent basis through eight games this season, also added 35 to the Pullman total in a 97-50 win against Lakeland of Rathdrum earlier in the week, and totaled 15 rebounds between the two outings.
“He’s just the overall package,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said of Brown. “He works hard, he plays hard, he does a good job in the classroom.”
Brown led Pullman to Class 2A Greater Spokane League and district titles and a state runner-up finish last year, and was voted league MVP and an all-state point guard. A senior, he will look for one last chance to help the third-ranked Greyhounds secure their first state title in a decade.
“He’s just a good kid,” Brantner said. “He’s fun to be around; one of those kids you look forward to seeing every day. He’ll make you laugh, make you smile. He’s always having fun.”