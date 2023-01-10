Prep Athlete of the Week: Jaedyn Brown

Pullman guard Jaedyn Brown (2) defends a shot from Lakeside guard Kole Hunsaker (5) during a nonconference game at Pullman High School.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Jaedyn Brown has been a longtime powerhouse for Pulman boys basketball, but he had never broken the 40-point scoring threshold in a game heading into the Eagle Holiday Classic played at West Valley High School in the final week of 2022.

His career-high, 43-point showing there in a 91-75 win for the unbeaten Hounds against Timberlake of Spirit Lake turned heads and gained him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

