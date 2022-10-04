In a 66-56 Whitepine League barnburner against Lapwai late last month, Logos-Moscow quarterback Jack Driskill accounted for a staggering 544 yards of offense and nine touchdowns.

It was a signature win for the Knights, whose program is in its second year of existence, and Driskill’s part in it won him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

