In a 66-56 Whitepine League barnburner against Lapwai late last month, Logos-Moscow quarterback Jack Driskill accounted for a staggering 544 yards of offense and nine touchdowns.
It was a signature win for the Knights, whose program is in its second year of existence, and Driskill’s part in it won him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Our offense is running through him,” coach Nick Holloway said of the 5-foot-10 junior. “We’re a young team. We have one senior, a decent number in the lower classes. We’re needing our older guys to step up, and Jack has more-than-stepped up.”
In addition to his mammoth offensive output, Driskill managed three interceptions of Lapwai’s standout quarterback Terrell Ellenwood-Jones on defense.
“That was, to me, kind of the topping on it,” Holloway said. “Not only did he have an incredible game on offense, but he had an incredible game on defense.”
Driskill has been the starting quarterback for Logos since the program’s inception last year, and has put on weight and gained strength and improved his run game between his sophomore and junior seasons.
“He wants to do whatever it takes for our team to be successful, so it’s been great to have him there in that position,” Holloway said.
In addition to his place on the football team, Driskill is also a starter for the Knights’ basketball team, and plays baseball for Moscow High (a sport in which Logos is still not active).