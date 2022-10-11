Potlatch football has held its own through many grueling battles in a highly competitive Whitepine League Division I this year thanks in no small part to the efforts of quarterback Jack Clark.
Clark’s late-game heroics were central to turning the tide in favor of Potlatch in a slugfest against Logos of Moscow on Sept. 30 — he ran for the Loggers’ last three touchdowns as they rallied from a 30-16 halftime deficit to prevail 46-38. On the strength of that game, in which he totaled 26 carries for 242 yards and four touchdowns, Clark was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“That was a big job by Jack,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We had lost our starting tailback in Wyatt Johnson that night with a broken leg, so we had to really adjust our game plan and do some things that relied heavily on (Clark). He did a really nice job.”
A 5-foot-9 junior, Clark played backup quarterback to Tyson Tucker last year before stepping into the starter role this season.
“He’s been a real pleasant surprise; he’s exceeded what I thought we could get out of Jack this year,” Ball said. “I’ve known Jack for quite a while, and he’s really developed into a good athlete.”
Clark, who also plays under Ball’s coaching as a point guard on the Loggers’ basketball team, has worked hard to “improve himself and make himself a better player on both the football field and on the basketball court,” Ball said.