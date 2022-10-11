Potlatch football has held its own through many grueling battles in a highly competitive Whitepine League Division I this year thanks in no small part to the efforts of quarterback Jack Clark.

Clark’s late-game heroics were central to turning the tide in favor of Potlatch in a slugfest against Logos of Moscow on Sept. 30 — he ran for the Loggers’ last three touchdowns as they rallied from a 30-16 halftime deficit to prevail 46-38. On the strength of that game, in which he totaled 26 carries for 242 yards and four touchdowns, Clark was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

