Isabelle Monk is the only returning starter on the Genesee girls’ basketball team this year, and quickly has distinguished herself in the resulting leadership role she occupies.
On Nov. 22, the 5-foot-8 junior guard connected four times from 3-point range and totaled 18 points to lead the Bulldogs to victory against Highland of Craigmont. She subsequently was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Isabelle’s done a great job being patient and leading and encouraging,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “She knows that she’s got to score. I feel like she’s had a lot of pressure on her early on this season to really make things happen for us. … I’m really proud of how she’s handling it.”
She also had a game-high 23 points Saturday as the Bulldogs beat Clearwater Valley 54-42 in Kooskia.
Monk is a three-sport athlete who also competes for the Bulldogs in volleyball and qualified for State in her first season of track in the spring.
“I’ve always been a basketball kid,” she said. “I like doing the other sports too, but basketball is definitely my main sport; I spend the most time on it. I focus on it, I enjoy it. My dad was a coach since before I was born. I picked up basketball when I was really young — I’d say 4.
“I’d dribble the ball, shoot some hoops — though obviously I couldn’t get it there. We started doing parks-and-rec AAU when I was in, say, second grade, and I’ve done that since.”
Away from athletics, Monk is a high-performing student and is active in extracurricular activities like FFA. She is potentially interested in playing collegiate basketball.