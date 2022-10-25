The Clarkston football team had the pivotal result of its season through that stage when it overcame area and 2A Greater Spokane League rival Pullman 24-10 earlier this month.

Senior Ikaika Millan played a central role in the win, coming on strong in the second half to total 26 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to helping put his team in position to take over the No. 1 spot in the league, Millan put himself in position to be voted Prep Athlete of the Week.

