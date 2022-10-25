The Clarkston football team had the pivotal result of its season through that stage when it overcame area and 2A Greater Spokane League rival Pullman 24-10 earlier this month.
Senior Ikaika Millan played a central role in the win, coming on strong in the second half to total 26 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to helping put his team in position to take over the No. 1 spot in the league, Millan put himself in position to be voted Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Especially in the second half, we really wanted to be able to run some clock and be productive,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “That was by far the most carries we’ve ever given him, and he really responded well, just powering through the entire game. He was dragging guys in the end zone, he was running people over — it was awesome. He just had an awesome performance.”
Millan has totaled 95 carries to rush for 620 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns this season.
“Ikaika’s a great teammate,” Bye said. “He’s one of our captains, really holds the respect of our entire team. He’s a multi-sport guy — he’s played various sports throughout. He’s well-respected by his classmates and his teachers in the classroom, so just overall really well-rounded.”
Away from the football field, Millan has also competed at least one season apiece with Bantam basketball, track-and-field, and tennis, and describes himself as a “big cinephile.” He is looking to recover from an ankle injury and lead Clarkston to postseason success this fall, then play seasons of basketball and tennis in the months to come before graduating.