Asotin junior Haylee Appleford is in her first season as the team’s setter, and she has taken right to the role.
Appleford, at 5-foot-5, provided 28 assists in an epic five-set victory for the Panthers against Upper Columbia Academy on Sept. 29. Her efforts would gain her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Haylee has stepped up huge this year by taking the role of setter in a 5/1 offense,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said. “She is one of the hardest workers on the floor, and she brings an amazing energy that is contagious. During practice, you can bet Haylee is making someone laugh.
“The success of this team has so much to do with who she is on and off the court; she has a huge heart and leads the team with it.”
Appleford, who started playing volleyball in middle school, was an outside hitter for the Panthers in previous seasons. She said she likes her new position because “it helps me get to know more of the girls on the team, know more about them, be closer with them to be better as a team.”
Appleford is a three-sport athlete, also active in girls' basketball and track. She hopes to one day go to a community college at which she can compete in volleyball and perhaps one of her other sports as well.
As far this fall is concerned, she has her sights set squarely on a postseason run for the Panthers.
“I’m excited to continue to push our team to be able to make it to State this year,” she said.