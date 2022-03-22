It was more than two years ago that doctors told Hanna Johnson of Orofino softball that she would never pitch again after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery.
“The first thing she said was, ‘I’m going to prove that doctor wrong,’” coach Sean Diffin recalled.
Johnson did just that earlier this month, holding Bonners Ferry to four hits through four innings pitched as the Maniacs blitzed to a 19-2 victory in the second half of a doubleheader on March 11.
“It was pretty awesome coming back,” Johnson said. “... I was definitely holding back tears after I struck the first girl out with those first pitches.”
As icing on the cake, she was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“It was pretty cool to see her do that,” said Diffin, who first coached Johnson in community softball when she was Kindergarten-aged, playing alongside his daughter Rilee.
With Johnson established on his active roster, Diffin has high hopes to establish “a very successful program, hopefully with her as one of the frontrunners.”
Johnson, a sophomore who also plays volleyball and basketball for Orofino, wants to “just keep getting better at pitching, better at softball in general, get stronger and hopefully learn some more pitches to throw” this season.