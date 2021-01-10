Lapwai junior Grace Sobotta hails from a family of local basketball royalty, and she shows it on the court.
Last week, Sobotta had 12 points and eight rebounds to help the Class 1A Division I Wildcats defeat Class 4A Moscow 52-43, then provided nine points, six steals and four assists in their 46-40 victory against Class 2A Grangeville in a four-team post-Christmas tournament at the new Lewiston High School. The showings garnered her the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week award.
Her well-rounded performance against the Bulldogs was no aberration; the 5-foot-8 post has dotted the stat sheet with team-high averages of 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season, also providing the second-most steals (3.9) and assists (3.1) per game.
“I feel like I kind of see the court really well and get the ball moving and going,” she said when asked about the strengths of her game. “I think growing up a Sobotta, we’ve always played basketball, so it’s like just being a Sobotta is just like you’re automatically thinking of basketball. With that name, I try to do the best I can when I play.”
Grace’s current Lapwai teammates include one close fellow member of that family — sister Glory, who is another leader for the Wildcats. Last year, the two helped Lapwai to its 10th state title, and they have been instrumental to an 11-0 start so far this season.
“All of us should push ourselves to do our best,” said Grace, perhaps with her eyes on another title.