Orofino’s 5-foot-11 center Grace Beardin has racked up double-digit point totals in one game after another for the Maniacs this season.
A 20-point, 10-rebound performance in the Maniacs’ 60-46 win against Kamiah earlier this month won the sophomore recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“We’re really trying to capitalize on her height defensively, and she’s able to get some of those steals,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “She’s also finishing on the fastbreaks. Her points are coming off those steals and fastbreak layins.”
Beardin agreed, saying that her extensive practice and exercise over the summer helped her improve on “running the court well and getting down in transition.”
Beardin started playing basketball at age 8 in the Lewiston boys’ and girls’ club.
“We drove all the way from Orofino to Lewiston twice a week,” she said. “I just love the game, and keep getting more into it as I go on.”
To become a more dominant force for the Maniacs, Beardin wants to focus on “not fouling as much, and being proactive instead of reactive on defense,” as well as “getting stronger and quicker.”
Away from the basketball court, Beardin competes for Orofino volleyball as a middle blocker and in track and field as a jumper and sprinter. In her free time, she enjoys skiing, boating, hiking and fishing.
A central goal of Beardin’s in her high school career is to “see our Orofino Maniacs in the (2A) state tournament bracket,” for which they have seldom qualified in the past.
She expressed her special gratitude to the Idaho High School Sports Association for pressing forward with high school sports in a season that seemed in doubt.
“She’s working extremely hard,” Mullinix said. “She wants it; she wants it really bad.”