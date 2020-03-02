Prep Athlete of the Week: Glory Sobotta

While Glory Sobotta of Lapwai High scored 17 points in a 46-40 win against Prairie in the Idaho Class 1A Division I title game, just as clutch in that game was her defense.
With Prairie in position to make one last run at the Wildcats, the junior got a steal around halfcourt with 1:16 left to effectively seal Lapwai’s 10th state title. Online readers voted Sobotta the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“That was something that we worked on, as far as who’s their ballhandler and who’s not their ballhandler,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “They did a really good job of recognizing at that moment who it was and who they needed to trap.
The Pirates “were right at halfcourt, so they couldn’t go back, and it was great to get the deflection on that.”
Sobotta also capped a 9-0 Lapwai run to open the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws after she’d drawn a foul while driving. Throughout the season, Sobotta always seemed sble to get to the rim when she wanted.
It wasn’t the first time in the postseason Sobotta drew fouls by driving at a key moment. She’d done just that in the District II title game against Prairie, so much so that the Wildcats spent most of the fourth quarter in the bonus. That was key in Lapwai winning Districts to enter State as a No. 1 seed from the Whitepine League.
“That was just her being an older player and knowing what’s going on in the game,” Marks had said at the time.
Sobotta often seemed to know just what was going on on the court, and how to prevent other teams’ stars from playing to their potential. Sobotta often took the hardest defensive assignments for the Wildcats.
