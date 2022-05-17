Sophomore Gavin Ells batted 4-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBI while going the distance from the mound for Asotin baseball in the first game of a Class 2B Bi-County League doubleheader sweep of Davenport earlier this month.
Coach Jim Holman called the showing “a great example of (Ells’) season.” It might have been inevitable, then, for Ells to come into contention for Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week honors.
“He had a great sophomore season,” Holman said. “... He works hard at the game, is a three-sport varsity athlete, and maintains a 4.0 GPA.”
According to MaxPreps, Ells led the team in batting average (.515) hits (34), and runs (36). He also competes for the Panther varsity in football and basketball, and is a member of their state champion FFA team.