The Pullman Greyhounds just concluded their volleyball season with a fourth-place finish in the Washington Class 2A state tournament, their best showing since winning the title in 2010, but to get there they first had to overcome a major hurdle in regional crossover foe Selah.

Setter Gabby Oliver stepped up with a powerhouse performance on that occasion, producing 42 assists and 25 digs to lift the Hounds to a 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 victory. The eye-catching numbers at a big moment in the season helped her gain recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

