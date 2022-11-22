The Pullman Greyhounds just concluded their volleyball season with a fourth-place finish in the Washington Class 2A state tournament, their best showing since winning the title in 2010, but to get there they first had to overcome a major hurdle in regional crossover foe Selah.
Setter Gabby Oliver stepped up with a powerhouse performance on that occasion, producing 42 assists and 25 digs to lift the Hounds to a 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 victory. The eye-catching numbers at a big moment in the season helped her gain recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Gabby does a really good job of spreading our offense out,” Pullman coach Megan McNannay said. “I think Gabby does a really good job of knowing who to set. She does a really good job of making sure all the hitters get together.”
Oliver first played volleyball in elementary school, and “instantly fell in love” with the sport. She played alongside future high school teammates like Lily McNannay and Sophie Armstrong beginning in middle school, and has kept active in the school offseason through club volleyball, in which the junior is currently active with a program based in the Post Falls/Coeur d’Alene area.
Away from the volleyball court, Oliver is a WSU Running Start student and is in the process of getting her pilot’s license.
“Next year, I definitely plan to return to State with my team, and hopefully lead them to victory,” she said. “We’re definitely aiming for top three.”