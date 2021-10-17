It was a standout day for Clarkston girls' soccer when the Bantams routed Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers 12-0 on Oct. 7, and especially for sophomore striker Ella Ogden, who racked up three goals and an assist.
In honor of the showing, Ogden was voted the Tribune's Prep Athlete of the Week.
Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson said the "young up-and-comer" Ogden is gaining confidence and "really starting to gel" with the team as the district tournament approaches. The Bantams currently are tied with West Valley atop the league standings after defeating the Eagles on Thursday, and Ogden played a significant role in that result as well, kicking the insurance goal to put Clarkston up 3-1 late in the second half.
Along with soccer, Ogden also is active with Bantam girls' basketball, and she has toyed with different spring sports options.
"She's a really good kid too," Wilson said. "Just the kind you want to see. Really good kid."