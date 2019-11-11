PREP ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dylan Pickering

Clearwater Valley linebacker Dylan Pickering racked up 20 tackles in his team’s 22-14 recent win against Kamiah. That punched the Rams’ tickets to the state playoffs and earned Pickering the Prep Athlete of the Week award, as voted upon by online readers.
“He’s our linebacker on the offense’s right side, where most teams like to run,” CV coach Roger Whalen said of the sophomore. “He’s been our stopper.
“He’s one of those kids who’s just always in the right spot. He gets under those receivers deep, has some length.”
And strength.
“He benches 245 pounds and he’s got those long arms, so that makes it even more impressive that he’s at that level,” Whalen said. “When he started as an eighth-grader with me, he couldn’t even bench 100. But he found out he loved it, and he’s motivated and direction-oriented. I can tell you that, for sure.”
Whalen said that Pickering’s dream is to play for Washington State.
“I think he could probably play at most anyplace in the country,” said Whalen, who previously coached at Nevada’s Bishop Gorman High, a national prep powerhouse.
“In another year or two, he could move on to play at the (Division I) level. I think he’s that kind of caliber.”
Whalen said Pickering’s also “high caliber” off the field.
“He’s just one of those kids who makes himself fit in, never causes waves,” Whalen said. “He’s a great kid, he’s one of those who doesn’t come along every year.
“He’s a straight-A student, his character is above reproach, and I think he’s got a great future.”