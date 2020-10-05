Prep Athlete of the Week: Cole Schlader

Prairie High quarterback Cole Schlader’s six-touchdown performance in a 56-8 victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch earned him recognition as Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week.
The senior ran for three touchdowns, threw for two and tallied another off an interception return in his standout showing against the Loggers. With Schlader as quarterback, the Pirates have gone 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league play so far this season.
“He’s just an extremely savvy quarterback,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “Last year, as a junior, he led us in the state championship game and ended up winning that; he played extremely well. He’s a smart football player. He’s not your typical quarterback, I guess — he’s elusive.
As far as intangibles, “He’s a good kid,” Hasselstrom said. “Kids like him. He’s a leader for sure for us.”
Schlader, who plans to attend the University of Idaho next year, said that winning Prep Athlete of the Week recognition and the associated gift card was “pretty cool.” His central goal for the 2020 season, unsurprisingly, is to “go back and win State” as he and the Pirates did last year.
“I love playing for my coaches and my teammates,” Schlader said. “There’s no place I’d rather play.”
