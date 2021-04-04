The leadership senior Amya Dahl showed as she led Clarkston volleyball to a 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-13 victory against North Central of Spokane in the Bantams’ season finale March 25 was no fluke.
The 5-foot-7 setter had 34 assists and three aces in the final match of her high school career, and the performance gained her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“That was probably her high, but she usually averages 25, 27, 24 assists a game,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “She’s been pretty solid all year running my offense. She just does a really good job connecting with her hitters.
“She’s one of our team captains. A leader out on the floor. Brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm, not only at game time, but in practice as well.”
Dahl took up volleyball after attending local camps as an elementary schooler and played at a club level with the Snake River Juniors for years, during which time she built a rapport with some of the peers who would go on to be her high school teammates. She still plays club volleyball during the school’s offseason.
“I’ve loved getting to compete with my closest friends,” she said of her high school career. “We’ve been playing together since middle school, and have made amazing memories on the court. I’ve learned a lot of leadership skills, and how to have a confident presence on the court as a setter.”
In addition to volleyball, Dahl also plays tennis for the Bantams. She works out at Hells Canyon Crossfit to get the most out of her athletic abilities.
After graduation, Dahl plans to attend WSU with a major in either medicine or education.