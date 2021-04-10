An undefeated cross country season for Asotin’s Chloe Overberg culminated in a record-breaking performance at the Washington Northeast 2B League championship meet April 3 at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
The junior finished her 5K run in a first-place 18:18, blowing the Panther girls’ previous all-time best mark of 18:46 out of the water. The showing gained her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She’s had a fantastic training year,” Asotin coach Tim Gundy said of Overberg. “We saw that coming — we were just kind of waiting on some good weather to happen.”
Before she was a long distance runner, Overberg was active in elementary and middle school as a gymnast. Looking for a change when she reached high school, she settled on trying cross country and “slowly improved and fell in love with the sport,” as she put it.
“I think (Overberg’s gymnastics experience) has gone a long way toward helping her be the runner she is,” Gundy said. “She has a really quick cadence. Her ground contact time is just minimal, and I think a lot of that comes from having good balance that she developed in gymnastics.”
Gundy calls Overberg an “endurance monster” who has “raised the bar” for an already-strong Asotin program in terms of natural ability and work ethic.
Overberg now will head into the track and field season with her sights set on Asotin’s 1,600 and 3,200 records — her personal best times in those events are 5:28 and 11:36, while the school bests stand at 5:21 and 11:28. After that, she hopes for another long-awaited crack at Washington 2B state cross country glory this fall.
“I’d really like to go after that title,” she said. “It’s been something I’ve been dreaming of since I got fifth as a freshman.”
Overberg ultimately is interested in pursuing a collegiate running career, and perhaps majoring in sports medicine.