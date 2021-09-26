Chloe Overberg’s first-place 5-kilometer mark of 17:33 at the Les MacDowell Invitational on Sept. 18 at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail was “probably one of the best times in the Pacific Northwest right now for a girl,” according to coach Tim Gundy.
The performance, which shattered her previous personal and school record, won her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week for a second time this year.
Overberg’s time in the event was 45 seconds faster than her last showing on the same course — April’s Washington Northeast 2B League championship, where she won top honors, set her first school record, and garnered her first Prep Athlete of the Week award.
“I trained really hard over the summer,” Overberg said. “I put in a lot of time and a lot of miles, and stayed super consistent and healthy.”
“Chloe has that incredible combination of talent and willingness to consistently push up, against, and through discomfort in training and racing,” Asotin coach Tim Gundy said. “She sets herself apart in terms of commitment, drive, and work ethic. She is extremely self-motivated and sets her goals very high in everything she takes on. Chloe is an absolute pleasure to coach.”
A senior, Overberg plans to go on to a collegiate running career. She is interested in an athletic training major, and is looking to finalize her choice of school by the end of this season.
In the meantime, her sights are set on an opportunity which cancellations robbed her of for the past two years: a berth to the state championship.
“I am so excited for State this year,” she said. “I want to win the 1B/2B division. I got fifth my freshman year, and ever since then it’s been my dream to win at State, and I really think I can do it.”