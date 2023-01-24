Finding themselves deadlocked through regulation in a Whitepine League Division I boys basketball battle with Troy earlier this month, the Potlatch Loggers needed a winning edge and they needed it quickly.
Chase Lovell stepped up to meet that demand. The freshman guard shot 6-for-6 from the foul line in overtime and totaled 23 points to help Potlatch prevail 55-44.
He also garnered recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Lovell estimated that the performance against Troy was “by far the best” thus far in his young career.
“For me, once I hit one shot, I just kind of boost my confidence,” he said. “I played with a lot of confidence, I guess, and did what I could to help my team win.”
Chase’s cousin, Everett Lovell, also plays basketball for the Loggers, while their grandfather Ron is an assistant on the coaching staff.
“He realizes that he’s got a lot of work to do to become the player he wants to be,” Ron said of Chase. “What he can do for the team is shoot. He’s only a freshman and he spent enough time (in the gym) that he’s a pretty good shooter.”
Chase, who went to State in golf last fall (playing for Moscow, as Potlatch does not have a golf program), has ambition to get to that level in a second consecutive sports season.
“The only thing I want to do is help my team get to State this year,” he said. “Get at least a top-three at Districts and get to State; I think that’s my ultimate goal I’ve always wanted to do.”