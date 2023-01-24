Finding themselves deadlocked through regulation in a Whitepine League Division I boys basketball battle with Troy earlier this month, the Potlatch Loggers needed a winning edge and they needed it quickly.

Chase Lovell stepped up to meet that demand. The freshman guard shot 6-for-6 from the foul line in overtime and totaled 23 points to help Potlatch prevail 55-44.

Tags

Recommended for you