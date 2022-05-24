Junior Chase Caruso of Pomeroy shot a 84 to win a Class 1B sub-district golf meet by a staggering 33 strokes earlier this month in Clarkston.
Caruso, whose showings at districts and sub-districts put her in the top three in state rankings for her division, was named the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week. She is set to compete in the 1B/2B state meet today and tomorrow at the Deer Park Golf Course.
Coach Al Damron said that Caruso, who “comes from an athletic family,” has a “real smooth” and natural game.
“When she was an eighth grader, she tied for 14th at State,” he noted. “Her brother (Devon) and sister (Deana) both play for LCSC.”
Caruso is a three-sport athlete, also competing in basketball and volleyball for the Pirates. Golf, however, has a special place in her heart.
“I just love that it’s a different sport,” she said. “I don’t know a lot of other girls at my school that play it; I’m kind of just a loner. There’s a couple boys that play. My goals are just to keep getting better, and just keep doing my thing.”
Apart from athletics, Caruso is also active with extracurricular clubs like FFA and ASB.