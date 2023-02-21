Grangeville post Carter Mundt had a big week earlier this month as he totaled 47 points through a pair of back-to-back nonleague wins for the Bulldogs boys basketball team against Prairie and St. John Bosco.
His efforts caught the attention of the Tribune readership, which voted him Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Carter’s an extremely hard worker,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “I think for a little bit undersized post player, he definitely makes up for it with the effort and strength. He finds a way and kind of has a nose for the ball, too, on the rebound.”
In the Prairie game, Mundt also logged a rare 10-for-10 free-throw performance.
“Carter coming into this season struggled a little bit with his free throws,” Wright said. “He’s been putting a lot of time effort practice on dialing free throws in and it was a really good thing for him.”
A junior, Mundt has one more season to play for the Bulldogs, whose 2022-23 campaign came to an end last week.
“I think he’s going to get some good work in this summer, and continue to work on his craft and hope to have a standout senior year along with his teammates,” Wright said. “We didn’t graduate one senior; we’ve got a bunch of juniors and they’re going to come back hungry. It’ll be exciting to see.”
Mundt is a three-sport athlete who also plays football and baseball for the Bulldogs.