Prep Athlete of the Week; Carson Sellers

Carson Sellers has a surreal feeling about the fact that his Timberline-Weippe cross country career has concluded after his fourth-place individual finish at the Idaho Class 1A state meet at Pocatello’s Portneuf Wellness Complex on Oct. 31.
Achieved with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 47.9 seconds, the result was the best among area runners at the meet and earned him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Carson has been with the Weippe community’s cross country program since it was founded when he was in the sixth grade by his father and coach, Bill Sellers, and looks back on his career there as something “really special.” His state time was shy of his personal-best mark of 16:36 from earlier in the season, but he noted that the course was “really tough” with numerous hills, and that he shaved five seconds off relative to his showing at State last year at the same venue.
In addition to running cross country for the Spartans, Carson has played basketball in the winter and run track in the spring for the past three years. He plans to sit out basketball season this year in order to prepare for the spring track season, in which he has his sights set on an individual state title in one or more distance events.
“Ever since my freshman year it’s been one of my goals to win State in the mile and 2-mile, and then maybe in the 800,” he said. “I definitely feel like it’s a realistic goal, especially now that I’m going to be training through the winter.”
Looking ahead to college, Carson is considering several schools, including one that has offered him an automatic berth on the cross country squad, while he would need to walk on at the others.
He is leaning toward pursuing a degree in exercise science and a possible career as an athletic trainer.