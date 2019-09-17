The winner of last week’s Prep Athlete of the Week award was Moscow High volleyball player Caily Wilson, who racked up 14 kills, 30 digs and six aces as the Bears went 5-1 to win the Judy Fong Memorial Tournament at Lewiston. They beat Lakeland 21-10, 21-19 in the championship match.
“She’s a really tough and competitive kid, and I’ve coached her since eighth grade,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said of Wilson. “I’ve always loved her demeanor on the court. She’s tough and all-business. Not only is she great on the court, but also in the classroom. she wants to get all A’s, and does it both in the classroom and on the court.”
A senior and two-time returning letterwinner, Wilson has often held down the back row in past seasons, but has taken on more of an offensive role this fall.
“She’s one of those kids you can put in any position and she will perform,” said Claus.
“I think I’ve gotten a lot better this season in the past,” Wilson said of her progress. “I’ve struggled a lot with my wrist snap, so I used to hit a lot of balls out so I needed to work on putting the ball down.
“I think this season I’ve definitely gotten a lot better snapping my wrist. Having the encouragement from my teammates every time I made a mistake gave me a lot of encouragement to want to put a ball down more.”
