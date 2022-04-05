Bryden Brown of Moscow ticked off a box on his list of high school golfing goals when he titled at the similarly named Bryden Canyon Golf Course late last month, winning the Lewiston Invitational meet with a 3-below par 68-stroke performance.
The 6-foot-2 senior’s showing was good enough to gain him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Bryden’s father and coach Trent Brown, who grew up playing at the Bryden Canyon course, said there may be truth to the speculation that his son was named for it. Bryden grew up immersed in golf, beginning to play around the age of 4 and entering his first tournament at 10. He is the defending Class 4A district champion, placed fifth at the state level in 2021.
“I’d say I’m mentally pretty strong,” Bryden said. “(That) I try not to get down on myself, and just stay focused on positive things, is one of my biggest strengths. For the actual game, my iron-play consistency, hitting it straight, I’d say is one of my strengths.”
Bryden has also played varsity basketball for the Bears, distinguishing himself as a 3-point shooter in their recent district-title-winning winter campaign.
This golf season, he has his sights set on a repeat district victory and a state crown. After graduating, he plans to play college golf, with Lewis-Clark State on his short list for choices of institution.