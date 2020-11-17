Prep Athlete of the Week: Brody Hasselstrom

Brody Hasselstrom of Prairie scored touchdowns in “pretty much every way you can do it” during the Pirates’ Nov. 6 win against Grace in the Idaho 1A Division I state quarterfinals, in the words of his father and coach, Ryan Hasselstrom.
The junior linebacker compiled 210 offensive yards and five touchdowns (two running, two receiving and one kickoff return) in that game to earn recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He’s a pretty versatile player,” Ryan Hasselstrom said. “He can run the ball well, and also spit out of the backfield catching the ball.”
The Pirates’ season has now concluded after they dropped a 42-40 heartbreaker to Oakley in the state semifinals on Friday for their first and only defeat. Over the course of Prairie’s eight-game campaign this year, Brody totaled 99 carries for 1,147 yards and 24 touchdowns, along with 13 catches for 365 yards and four touchdowns. He logged 32 touchdown plays in all, or an average of four per game.
“Overall, I think it was a great season,” he said.
Brody has been around the Prairie football program for over a decade, since Ryan first began taking him to practices. Away from the football field, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and rodeo, being what his father calls a “true homegrown Idaho boy.” Brody was already a part of a Prairie state title run in 2019, and his self-described ambition for next year — his last with the team — is to “come out strong and win the championship” again.
Following that, Brody has aspirations to play college football, and has begun the process of seeking out possible teams.