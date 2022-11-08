Bree Myers of Pullman is heading into this week’s Washington Class 2A state swimming championships riding a wave of momentum.
The Greyhound sophomore won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 16.66 seconds and was a part of a district record-breaking 200 medley relay that clocked in at 1:54.33 in the district championships on Oct. 29. Adding to her glory for the outing, Myers was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Bree as an athlete is kind of a Swiss army knife on the team this year,” Pullman coach Eric Chung said. “She is pretty much able to swim any event at the moment. She really excels in backstroke and IM, which were the two events she swam at districts this year.”
Following in the footsteps of her older sister Ari, Myers took up swimming at around age 7 after she “realized you got ribbons if you swam,” and has stuck with it. She has been a longtime standout for Cougar Aquatics club swimming, and took fourth place in two individual events and swam legs of two title-winning relays as a freshman for Pullman at last year’s state event.
Chung described Myers as a swimmer who is “always looking to improve, always looking to get better, (and) communicates really well with me.”
“Not much more that I could ask for in an athlete, to be honest,” he said.