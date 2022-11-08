Bree Myers of Pullman is heading into this week’s Washington Class 2A state swimming championships riding a wave of momentum.

The Greyhound sophomore won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 16.66 seconds and was a part of a district record-breaking 200 medley relay that clocked in at 1:54.33 in the district championships on Oct. 29. Adding to her glory for the outing, Myers was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

Tags

Recommended for you