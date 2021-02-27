Quit is not in Orofino wrestler Brayden Turcott’s vocabulary, according to his coach and father Larry Turcott.
The 5-foot-5, 145-pound senior won his third Class 2A district title in four years on Feb. 20, and for an added prize gained recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Brayden was district champion at 132 pounds as a freshman, finished runner-up at 138 as a sophomore, and claimed the title at that weight his junior year before moving up to 145 for his final high school season. He has placed fourth at State the past two years, and is aiming — in his own words — to “finish on top of the podium this weekend” at the state tourney at Nampa’s Idaho Center.
Larry attributes Brayden’s success to his work ethic more than anything else.
“He’s the hardest-working kid I’ve ever had in a room,” Larry said. “I’ve been wrestling my entire life. I’ve been coaching for a long time. ...He loses some matches, but it’s not for lack of effort.”
Beyond that, Larry noted Brayden is strong and fast with “great movement and great stance,” and is “quick to get to the legs.”
In addition to wrestling, Brayden has competed in school baseball, football and golf for the Maniacs and American Legion baseball for the Lewis-Clark Twins. After wrapping up his high school days, he plans to attend North Idaho College, where he wants to continue his wrestling career while studying either welding technology or business finance.
Brayden, who has compiled a 25-6 record this season, said his wrestling style is centered on “attacking; not letting down. Just always attacking, never letting them get a chance to defend.” He has no intention of changing that strategy at State, but will “go in and keep attacking,” and “hopefully come out on top.”