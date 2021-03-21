Throwing a no-hitter and hitting a grand slam home run are two feats many baseball players dream of for their entire careers.
Achieving both in one game is nigh unheard-of — but not for Grangeville senior Blake Schoo, who did just that on March 13 in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader against New Plymouth.
It was no surprise, then, when Schoo was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I’ve been working a lot on hitting and pitching for a long time, so I figured that something good was going to happen this year,” Schoo said. “It just happened to come on that game, so I was pretty excited about that.”
Schoo helped the Bulldogs make deep runs at State in his freshman and sophomore years before his junior season was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. He was able to get in a handful of American Legion games with the Camas Prairie Zephyrs during the summer before that season also was canceled.
“He’s always been good offensively,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “... The pitching is something that just kind of came around as he’s gotten older and as he worked on his game and progressed. He throws well.”
Schoo, who has fielded primarily at shortstop in past baseball seasons, has also been a standout guard for the Grangeville basketball team.
“He’s a great leader, too,” Nadiger said. “He’s just a great kid all-around. He’s the easiest kid I’ve ever coached. He works very hard, he’s great in the classroom, and he’s just a very polite, very well-mannered kid.”
Schoo is on the lookout for possible college baseball opportunities. If none should arise, he plans to attend the University of Idaho as a business major. In the meantime, he hopes to help the Bulldogs to another standout season and state tournament run.
“I’m just happy we’re getting out and playing baseball, unlike last year,” Schoo said. “Getting out having a good time playing with all my buddies. I think it will be a good year.”