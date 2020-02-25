Prep Athlete of the Week: Ashlyn Wallace

Clarkston High junior point guard Ashlyn Wallace turned it up, scoring 79 points over three wins at Districts to lead her Bantams to a second straight title.
The stat lines — eight 3s and 27 points in a rout of Cheney; 11-for-17 and five 3s in a blowout of East Valley; 18 points, four steals and a clutch triple in a one-point defeat of West Valley — are impressive in their own right, but even more so considering opponents have thrown the kitchen sink at Wallace all year.
“I’m most impressed by how she’s been able to handle the amount of defensive pressure put on her game in and game out,” Bantams coach Debbie Sobotta said. “Double-teams, slapping the ball, getting bodied up — she just never has it easy, and she keeps her composure, doesn’t lose her cool.
“That just shows you can’t get to her.”
For her trio of superstar performances, Wallace was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Wallace, who was also named Great Northern League MVP for the second consecutive season, is a 20-point per-game scorer and consistently tallies around five steals each time out. She’s one of Washington’s top-ranked floor generals, and a University of Idaho commit.
“She’s really improved on reading defenses, and she has a high basketball IQ,” said Sobotta of the Adidas All-American, a smooth ballhandler who can score from anywhere and locks down opposing standouts. “She’s basically the coach on the floor.”
Sobotta has known Wallace for about a decade. Each of Clarkston’s five starters grew up playing together. Sobotta said Wallace is “just as sweet as can be, fun loving and good to everyone.”