Asher Cai of Colfax delivered the highest-scoring performance of her high school basketball career to date, as she put up 30 points for the Bulldogs in a 73-47 2B Bi-County League victory against Asotin on June 1.
In recognition of her showing, the 5-foot-9 junior guard was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She was outstanding in that game,” coach Mike Dorman said of Cai. “She was, it just felt like, everywhere out on the court, creating plays, making things happen.”
Dorman — who is in his first year as Colfax’s coach but has been following the team for several years — said although it was Cai’s impressive scoring that won her the award, her biggest strides this season have come in “making things happen defensively.” Cai concurred with that assessment, crediting development in her time with the Spokane Legacy AAU team under coach John Graham for her defensive gains.
“I’ve been proud of her all season,” Dorman said. “She’s stepped up and played some big ball games for us.”
Cai first took up basketball in elementary school, where she said she would “play at the park, and during recess against all the guys.” She has been a starter throughout her high school career.
This season, with Colfax currently sitting second in league standings because of a defeat at the hands of top-ranked Davenport in May, Cai is hoping to help her team turn the tables at the upcoming culminating event.
Cai, who also is a standout on the volleyball team, aspires to lead the basketball team to State next year, then to play college hoops while studying physical therapy.