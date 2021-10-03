Clearwater Valley quarterback Anthony Fabbi amassed five touchdowns, four two-point conversions and 306 yards of total offense in the Rams’ 82-44 Whitepine League Division I victory against Logos on Sept. 25.
In recognition of the performance, he was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week for a second time in two years.
A junior, Fabbi estimated that the showing ranks “pretty close to the top” among his best-to-date.
“We’ve been working on when and how to get rid of the football,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “He has definitely matured since last year. He has become more and more of a leader out there on the field.”
Fabbi credited the improvement of his team’s offensive line for affording him more opportunities to stay in the pocket and find receivers.
“I really enjoy our team,” he said. “We have a lot of coaches, a lot of friends who are all playing better. It’s a lot more fun.”
Outside of football, Fabbi has achieved distinction as a wrestler, placing sixth at State in the 113-pound division his freshman year and he volunteers with a youth wrestling program in his spare time. A three-sport athlete, he also competes for the Rams’ varsity baseball program.
Fabbi’s chief goal this fall is to lead Clearwater Valley to a playoff berth, and his long-term plan is to “just keep trying hard and putting in the time” to advance his game.
“As long as he’s willing to continue to grow, the sky’s the limit,” Hutchens said.