Prep Athlete of the Week: Anika Grogan

Lewiston High senior Anika Grogan knew that her season debut at the Lewiston Invitational on March 14 might also be the last meet of her high school track career.
“When I went out, what (coach Keith) Stuffle told us was, ‘This could be our last meet ever,’ so I just went out and gave it everything I had,” Grogan said.
That showed in her results — Grogan claimed first place in the 100- and 200-meter sprints and ran legs of winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams to boot, earning her recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Grogan’s time of 12.96 seconds in the 100 was a lifetime best and a mark that would put her “in the ballpark” for a regional championship should the season return from its current suspension over coronavirus fears, according to Stuffle.
“I was super-happy for her, the time that she ran” he said. “Sub-13 in the first meet of the year; probably as good as you can get for that weather.”
Grogan ran middle school track, then played spring-semester golf her freshman and sophomore years in high school before returning to track last year. She also played as a guard for the Bengal basketball team. She and Stuffle both credit her hard work in the area’s summer track program for the improvement she showed to start this season.
Whether or not Grogan gets to finish her senior prep season, area fans should have the chance to see more of her, as she has now signed to run for Lewis-Clark State next year.
In the meantime, she has worked out “every day this past week” to stay prepared for whenever she does return to action.