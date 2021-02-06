Prep Athlete of the Week: Angela Lassen

Point guard Angela Lassen has been a leader for Moscow girls’ basketball all season, but her 21-point, five-steal performance in the Bears’ 54-39 victory Jan. 28 against Genesee was a watershed moment.
In honor of that showing, the 5-foot-5 junior gained recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She plays like that in practice all the time,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “It doesn’t always convert to the games, but I knew she’d kind of have a breakout game at some point this season. She’s playing at a high level right now, and I definitely expect for that to continue into the future.”
Lassen, who is averaging 11.8 points per game this season, credited her teammates for facilitating her career-high 21 and said she “kind of just put everything out there” in the Genesee contest. As for steals, she said that her “passion on the court is to have good defense,” and those naturally follow.
Lassen has played basketball since the fifth grade and competed for the Moscow Cubs in middle school before reaching the high school level, and feels this has been the season of competition in which she improved the most.
“I honestly have gained confidence in the position of being a point guard, and I love having the ball in my hands,” she said.
In addition to basketball, Lassen competes for the girls’ soccer team as a forward and in track and field as a relay sprinter.
She has an interest in going on to play college basketball, possibly at Dixie State in Utah.
“I’m really proud of how she’s led our team this year,” Hardick said. “Especially through example — she brings it to practice every day.”