AJ Sobotta seems to perform her best when the pressure is on. The Clarkston High senior girls’ basketball player went 6-for-6 at the foul line in the fourth quarter of a close win against West Valley — and also kept her head in the raucous atmosphere of a packed Lewis-Clark State Activity Center during the Golden Throne, leading the Bantams with six assists in a victory against Lewiston.
For those two performances, online readers voted her Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I’m just really proud of how she came through in the fourth quarter of that West Valley game,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “That type of pressure is hard on anybody and for her to go 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter, when it’s crunch time, just makes me really proud as a coach and as a mother.”
Debbie called coaching her daughter a “privilege” and an “honor” and marveled at how AJ has thrived despite the pressure of being “both coaches’ kid.” (Debbie’s husband, Pat Sobotta, is one of her assistants).
“I just think she’s handled it gracefully and found a way to make it work,” Debbie said. “And it’s been so fun to be around her in this capacity and at the same time, we’re with all those girls that Pat coached since they were little, so it’s just a very special experience.”
Debbie said her daughter’s main strengths as a player are setting up her teammates to score and getting to the rim.
“She’s coming on strong these past few games,” Debbie said, “so it’s good timing.”