Lapwai junior Ahlius Yearout scored a career-high 30 points to help his team to its 51st consecutive victory earlier this month in a 96-35 Whitepine League Divsion I blowout against Prairie of Cottonwood.

Yearout was already “definitely one of the best defensive players on our team,” according to coach Zachary Eastman, making it “really nice to see him contributing a lot on the offensive end” as well. Tribune readers agreed, voting him Prep Athlete of the Week.

