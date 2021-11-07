Lapwai sophomore Ahlius Yearout has put in a lot of work from his freshman year and that hard work has shown off this season.
"(Yearout) works hard, puts in the time in the weight room," Wildcats coach Josh Leighton said. "He has shown a lot of growth from last year and had a really good season."
In the first-round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament, Yearout had five touchdowns, three receiving, in a 58-6 win against Clearwater Valley.
His performance earned him Tribune's Prep Athlete of the Week.
Yearout plays multiple positions for the Wildcats and puts in time on both sides of the ball. Leighton noted he is a physical receiver and makes it tough for whomever guards him.
"I learned to just go out and do what I do," Yearout said when asked what he learned in the offseason to help him in his growth.
In the opening drive of the quarterfinal game against Prairie on Friday, Yearout landed awkwardly and suffered a broken collarbone. The injury is thought to take him out of action for four to six weeks and will end his football season.
Yearout is hopeful that he will be ready to go once basketball season starts.