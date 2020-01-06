PREP ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: A.J. Ellenwood

A.J. Ellenwood is keeping it simple when it comes to basketball goal-setting.
“Make most of my shots, get every rebound I can and try not to turn it over,” he said.
His approach seems to be working. The 6-foot-4 sophomore collected 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lapwai High to a 59-54 upset of Clarkston in the third-place game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
It was a satisifying win. Clarkston is not only a larger school, but it’s a respected program with significant personnel ties to Lapwai.
Tribune online readers responded by anointing Ellenwood as Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week.
Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said Ellenwood is paying particular attention to developing his rebounding skills. He spent most of last season on the Wildcat JV, but he experienced a growth spurt in recent years and is trying to add girth and physicality to his game.
Now he’s now starting for a 7-2 team and raising his profile in the Whitepine League Division I.
“A.J. is a very hard worker,” Eastman said. “We’re really trying to break him out of his shell — trying to establish him as one of the best big men in the conference.”
Alexander James Ellenwood is one of three players on the Lapwai roster who bear the name Ellenwood, which resonates distinctly in that school’s basketball history. Each of them hails from a different branch of the family.
