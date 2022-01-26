SEATTLE — Mattias Ekholm scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Nashville Predators beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Tuesday.
The Predators also got goals from Filip Forsberg, Luke Kunin and Matt Duchene in their third consecutive win. Roman Josi added two assists, and Juuse Saros made 32 saves.
“I just liked the fact we had a pretty gritty effort. We had to stick with it. It wasn’t an easy game,” Nashville coach John Hynes said.
Jared McCann and Adam Larsson scored for the Kraken.
Seattle entered with three wins in the past four games, one of the best stretches of its inaugural season, and the Kraken took an early lead when McCann scored his team-leading 16th goal on a 5-on-3 power play nine minutes in.
Nashville tied it 21 seconds before the first intermission on Kunin’s 10th goal, a one-timer from the top of the left circle.
Seattle again took the lead in the second, going ahead 2-1 when Yanni Gourde’s pass from behind the net found Larsson streaking in front with 7:39 left in the period.
Forsberg tied it at 2 about three minutes later, taking the puck the entire length of the ice on a rush and finishing with his 21st goal.
“That shot is unbelievable,” Ekholm said. “You could see the determination he had behind the net, skating out. No one was catching him and he just ripped one. There’s not too many players that can do that in this league.”
Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves for Seattle, and coach Dave Hakstol said the Kraken need more from their goaltender.
“The first goal, it’s a tough time, that’s a tough one, he’s got to stop that. The second one as well. He’s facing a good shooter, but it’s from the outside,” Hakstol said. “Those are things that can push a team back on their heels. Not his best, and he’ll have to be better in Pittsburgh a few nights from now.”
Nashville 1 2 1 — 4
Seattle 1 1 0 — 2
First Period: 1, Seattle, McCann 16 (Johansson, Giordano), 8:59 (pp). 2, Nashville, Kunin 10 (Josi, Benning), 19:39. Penalties: Dunn, SEA (Hooking), 5:11; Ekholm, NSH (Holding), 7:59; Benning, NSH (Tripping), 8:02; Johansen, NSH (Tripping), 10:57; Eberle, SEA (Tripping), 17:06; Dunn, SEA (Elbowing), 19:39; Cousins, NSH (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:39.
Second Period: 3, Seattle, Larsson 3 (Johansson, Gourde), 12:21. 4, Nashville, Forsberg 21, 15:15. 5, Nashville, Ekholm 3 (Sissons, Jeannot), 16:31. Penalties: Giordano, SEA (Tripping), 6:10.
Third Period: 6, Nashville, Duchene 20 (Josi, Granlund), 15:51 (pp). Penalties: Nashville bench, served by Cousins (Too Many Men on the Ice), 9:21; Seattle bench, served by Johansson (Too Many Men on the Ice), 14:06.
Shots on Goal: Nashville 11-11-5—27. Seattle 12-13-9—34.
Power-play opportunities: Nashville 1 of 4; Seattle 1 of 4.
Goalies: Nashville, Saros 23-11-2 (34 shots-32 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 10-16-4 (27-23).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:26.