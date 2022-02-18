Steals, rebounds and an occasional inbounds pass. The third-seeded Prairie girls came up with multiple ways to create point-blank shooting opportunities.
They converted more than enough of them, overwhelming No. 7 Notus 65-28 on Thursday in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state basketball tournament at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Kristin Wemhoff piled up 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals as the Pirates (19-4) advanced to face No. 2 seed Butte County (22-0), 51-32 winners against Wallace later in the day, at 6 p.m. Pacific today in a semifinal game at the same site.
The Cottonwood school parlayed zone pressure into repeated steals for breakaway layins, especially in putting up 22 first-quarter points. The Pirates wound up with 25 steals and forced 32 turnovers.
Prairie’s vigilance on the boards led to some of its many layins, and two baseball-style inbounds passes from the opposite baseline led to bunnies by Wemhoff and Tara Schlader.
Notus also employed pressure tactics, and Prairie wound up with 16 turnovers. On the other hand, the Pirates’ press-breaking schemes resulted in more high-percentage shots.
“The defensive pressure was good,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “At the beginning of the game, with the excitement of the state tournament, I think we got a little wild. But overall, when the kids settled in, they took care of things really well.”
Laney Forsmann netted 10 points for the Pirates, and the front-liner Schlader produced a distinctive stat line of five points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Prairie took complete command by outscoring Notus 15-1 in the third, getting a boost off the bench from Ali Rehder, who finished with 10 points.
Notus (17-4) was led by point guard Victoria Ortega, who had 11 points and nine rebounds, but also 12 turnovers.
NOTUS (17-4)
Victoria Ortega 3 4-9 11, Sierra Telford 0 0-0 0, Paige Emly 1 1-2 3, Naylie Vargas 0 0-0 0, Lesley Martinez 0 0-0 0, Sherlyn Rueda 0 0-0 0, Annika Bethel 2 1-2 5, Karlie Smith 0 0-0 0, Ciera Peugh 0 2-2 2, Gabi Lowe 0 0-0 0, Alexis Cudaback 1 0-1 2, Allison Grandeen 2 1-3 5. Totals 9 9-19 28.
PRAIRIE (19-4)
Lexi Schumacher 2 0-0 6, Kristin Wemhoff 6 4-8 18, Olivia Klapprich 1 0-1 2, Delanie Lockett 1 2-2 4, Ali Rehder 3 3-4 10, Josie Remacle 4 0-0 8, Tara Schlader 2 1-2 5, Isabella Walsh 1 0-0 2, Laney Forsmann 5 0-3 10, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-12 65.
Notus 13 8 1 6—28
Prairie 22 14 15 14—65
3-point goals — Ortega, Schumacher 2, Wemhoff 2, Rehder.