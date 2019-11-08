WHEN/WHERE
6 tonight, Kibbie Dome.
RECORDS
Prairie 8-0, Raft River 6-2.
STORY LINE
Making their seventh consecutive appearance in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament, the Pirates will seek their third consecutive trip to the semifinal round as they take on the Trojans from Malta. Prairie beat Raft River 56-12 in both teams’ season opener and 40-22 in this round last year.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Linebackers Owen Anderson and Derik Shears pace Prairie’s defense with 72 and 56 tackles, respectively, but it’s another player whose emergence has made the difference for the Pirates this season, coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. Cornerback Cole Martin leads the Cottonwood school with five interceptions and brings a physicality to the secondary that proves contagious.
TREND
Raft River has averaged 18 points against the three state-qualifying teams it’s faced. That output likely will dip as the Trojans take on a Prairie defense holding opponents to less than 10 points per game.
“I would say defensively, if we can keep them in check early, and get a quick lead, hopefully we can keep that momentum going,” Hasselstrom said.