Prairie vs. Oakley

WHEN/WHERE
7 tonight, Kibbie Dome
RECORDS
Prairie 9-0, Oakley 9-1
CONTEXT
The Pirates and Hornets will meet in the Idaho Class 1A Division I semifinal round for a third consecutive year. Prairie beat Oakley by six on the way to the state title in 2017, while Oakley won last year’s meeting 26-22 en route to a runner-up finish.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Here’s an interesting fact: Last week, running back Cole Martin ran 65 yards to the end zone on Prairie’s first offensive play, marking the fifth time this season the Pirates have scored that quickly. Martin (1,270 yards), Owen Anderson (619 yards) and Brody Hasselstrom (499 yards) boast the lion’s share of their team’s 3,056 rushing yards.
STAT TO WATCH
Prairie committed just short of 100 yards in penalties last week.