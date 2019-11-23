By BYRON EDELMAN
OF THE TRIBUNE
MOSCOW — Cole Martin rushed for three touchdowns and Prairie High won its third Idaho Class 1A Division I state football title in six years, beating Lost Rivers 26-6 on Friday at the Kibbie Dome.
The win capped an unbeaten season for the Cottonwood school (11-0), which handed Lost Rivers (11-1) its first defeat.
Martin finished with 127 yards rushing on 19 carries and Prairie held its fifth opponent this season to a touchdown or less.
“Defensively, we played phenomenal,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “... We held when we needed to hold them.”
Lost Rivers, a co-op of Butte County and Mackay, could have pulled within a score with under a minute left in the first half, but fumbled away the ball at Prairie’s 15-yard line on a 19-yard reception.
“It bounced off the kid’s chest,” Hasselstrom said. “Just a rough bounce.”
There to pick it up was Prairie defensive back Sam Mager, who had a bigger moment eight plays earlier.
With Prairie facing a fourth-and-goal from the LR 19, Mager caught a touchdown pass on a slant to give Prairie a 20-6 lead with 3:23 left in the first half.
“The pocket collapsed, so I just kept my eyes downfield and looked for open guys,” Prairie quarterback Cole Schlader said. “My receivers are so good that if the play breaks down, they find open spots.
“Every time I look up, Sam and those guys just find a way to get open.”
Derik Shears finished with four catches for 96 yards to pace his team and Schlader went 7-for-14 for 115 yards passing.
“We had our chances to be right in that game,” Lost Rivers coach Sam Thorngren said. “It just comes down to execution.”
LR’s Brady McAffee scored on a 69-yard run with 6:21 left in the first half to pull the southern Idaho team within a score. That added pressure to Prairie’s next drive, which saw the Pirates advance to their opponents’ 4 before a chop-block set them back. That made it third-and-goal from the 19. A swing pass went nowhere before Mager’s touchdown catch gave Prairie a three-score lead.
“I was running a slant and I knew I had to get into the end zone,” Mager said, “so I kept dragging across the field and Cole hit me right at the goal-line there.”
Said Hasselstrom, “Sam Mager stepped up and did some huge things.”
So did Martin.
With 2:54 left in the first quarter, Martin gave Prairie a 12-0 lead on a 1-yard rushing score, his second of the game at that point. His first had come on a 78-yard burst down the right sideline about four minutes in.
“I wanted to keep that lead the whole game,” Martin said, “just so we had that comfort.”
Prairie 12 8 6 0 — 26
Lost Rivers 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
Prairie — Cole Martin 78 run (pass failed), 8:12.
Prairie — Martin 1 run (pass failed), 2:59.
Second Quarter
Lost Rivers — Brady McAffee 69 run (run failed), 8:21.
Prairie — Sam Mager 19 pass from Cole Schlader (Martin run), 3:22.
Third Quarter
Prairie — Martin 9 run (run failed), 6:21.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lost Rivers: McAffee 8-74, Keyan Cummins 9-66, Bridger Hansen 11-7, Chase Green 1-(-1). Prairie: Martin 19-127, Brody Hasselstrom 5-31, Schlader 11-30, Owen Anderson 13-17, team 2-(-4).
PASSING — Lost Rivers: Hansen 8-17-2—93, McAffee 0-1-0—0. Prairie: Schlader 7-14-0—115, Derik Shears 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING — Lost Rivers: K. Cummins 2-41, Sage Cummins 3-34, McAffee 2-10, Cummins Anderson 1-8. Prairie: Shears 4-96, Mager 1-19, Anderson 2-0.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.