TROY — Cole Schlader hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go to tie the game and force overtime, then Damian Forsmann scored seven of the Pirates’ 10 points in the extra period to give the Prairie boys’ basketball team a huge Whitepine League Division I road victory Wednesday against Troy, 70-64.
“This one was real big,” Pirates coach Shawn Wolter said of his team, which was playing for a second consecutive night. “We’ve got guys beat up but they came out and played real well.
“It was a hard-fought game by both teams and it was fun to watch.”
Schlader finished with 33 points and six rebounds and Forsmann added 18 points and eight rebounds for Prairie (10-5, 6-3). Derik Shears contributed seven points and 16 rebounds.
Grayson Foster had 22 points and Rhett Sandquist tallied 16 for Troy.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (10-5, 6-3)
Sam Mager 3 2-4 8, Damian Forsmann 6 2-2 18, Derik Shears 2 3-6 7, Brody Hasselstrom 1 0-0 2, Hayden Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Owen Anderson 1 0-0 2, Cole Schlader 12 5-11 33. Totals 25 12-23 70.
TROY
Grayson Foster 9 3-3 22, Tyler Heath 2 3-4 8, Kaiden Codr 4 1-2 11, Reece Sanderson 2 1-2 7, Rhett Sandquist 7 2-3 16, Derrick Baier 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 10-16 64.
Prairie 15 21 13 11 10—70
Troy 10 18 18 14 4—64
3-point goals — Schalder 4, Forsmann 4, Codr 2, Sanderson 2, Foster, Heath.
JV — Prairie 62, Troy 24
Clarkston 65, West Valley 56
SPOKANE — Tru Allen and Alex Italia locked down West Valley’s leading and second leading scorers to help the Bantams claim a Great Northern League victory. The Bantams went 10-for-18 outside.
“Alex, he had nine tonight and two big 3s,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said, “but his most important role on our team was on the defensive end. He wins games with his defense.”
Italia held the Eagles’ second leading scorer to six points while Allen limited the hosts’ star to one field goal through three quarters.
Gus Hagestad led Clarkston with 22 points while Allen added 18 points. Together, they scored 14 of their team’s first 17 points as the Bantams opened the game on a 17-3 run.
CLARKSTON (11-5, 7-1)
Misael Perez 5 5-6 18, Christian Robbins 0 0-0 0, Tru Allen 5 5-6 18, Alex Italia 3 1-2 9, Trey Dreadfulwater 1 0-0 3, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 3 2-2 8, Gus Hagestad 8 2-4 22, Jayden Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Chatfield 1 2-4 4, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-21 65.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY
Vasicek 5 6-7 20, D. Pakootas 2 0-0 6, Peterson 3 0-0 8, Davis-Reed 1 0-0 2, Livingston 4 2-3 11, J. Pakootas 2 0-0 6, Sweet 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 8-10 56.
Clarkston 20 14 16 15—65
West Valley 6 9 11 30—56
3-point goals — ALlen 3, Italie 2, Dreadfulwater, Hagestad 4, Vasicek 4, D. Pakootas 2, Peterson 2 ,Livingston, J. Pakootas 2.
Orofino 59, Deary 51
DEARY — Orofino outscored Deary 21-15 in the fourth to secure a nonleague win. The Maniacs were led by Jarom Scott (21 points), Reid Thomas (17), Joel Scott (nine) and Joe Sparano (eight).
Orofino coach Garrison Bretz credited his team’s “aggressive” second-half defense.
“We got steals, got out and ran and scored easy buckets,” he said.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Jose Barajas 1 1-2 4, Joe Sparano 3 0-0 8, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 9 3-4 21, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 2 4-4 9, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 8 1-4 17, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-14 59.
DEARY
Bodee Swanson 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 8 2-2 20, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, London Kirk 0 6-9 6, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 2 0-0 5, Dylan Wilcox 8 0-1 16, Joel Yanguez 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-12 51.
Orofino 7 13 18 21—59
Deary 14 10 12 15—51
3-point goals — Barajas, Sparano 2, Jo. Scott, Stapleton 2, McManus.
JV — Orofino 33, Deary 21 (half game).
GIRLSWest Valley 58, Clarkston 51
SPOKANE — Clarkston commited a slew of turnovers, which cost the Bantams in a Great Northern League loss to West Valley of Spokane. Clarkston was led by Ashlyn Wallace (17 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals) and AJ Sobotta (10 points, five rebounds, four assists).
“West Valley, they just had a really high shooting percentage tonight and things just went their way and not so much our way,” Bantams coach Debbie Sobotta said.
CLARKSTON (12-4, 5-3)
Ashlyn Wallace 6 0-0 17, Mickala Jackson 2 0-0 5, Maggie Ogden 1 0-0 2, Jacey Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 3 0-0 6, Marielena Ronquillo 0 0-0 0, AJ Sobotta 4 0-0 10, Lauren Johnson 2 1-1 5, Jalena Henry 3 0-0 6, Samantha Chatfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-1 51.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY
Hailey Marlow 4 1-2 9, Nevaeh Sherwood 3 0-1 7, Jillian Taylor 6 0-0 17, Alyssa Amann 5 4-4 16, Madison Moloney 0 0-0 0, Lea McGlothlen 0 0-0 0, Aliyah Henry 1 0-0 2, Sydney Finke 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 9-11 58.
Clarkston 12 14 11 14—51
West Valley 11 14 20 13—58
3-point goals — Sherwood, Taylor 5, Deboer, Amann 2, Wallace 5, Jackson, Sobotta 2.
WRESTLINGPost Falls 64, Lewiston 17
Despite a pin by the Bengals’ Damon Shaw at 170 pounds, Lewiston fell to 5A Inland Empire League opponent Post Falls in a dual at Booth Hall.
Shaw, who plays linebacker, perhaps got some revenge when he pinned the receiver who caught a game-winning touchdown against the Bengals this fall to end Lewiston’s postseason hopes.
“It was almost like a brawl in a sense — a controlled brawl,” Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson said. “In the end, it came down to Damon’s will.”
Lewiston also got major decisions from Reuben Thill and Noah Jones at 182 and 138 pounds respectively, and a 9-8 decision from Tristan Bremer at 113.
98 — Ashton Miller, PF, p. Zander Johnson, 3:09. 106 — Roddy Romero, PF, p. Kolton Langager, 1:30. 113 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, dec. Ryan Graves 9-8. 120 — Braxton Mason, PF, maj. dec. Owen Hemphill 12-2. 126 — Lane Reardan, PF, p. Gage Fiamengo, 0:46. 132 — Isaac Jensen, PF, p. Landon Bennett 3:30. 138 — Noah Jones, Lew, maj. dec. John Rudebaugh, 11-0. 145 — AJ Delarosa, PF, p. Rockwell Jones 0:42. 152 — Ethan Miller, PF, p. Logan Hunt, 1:17. 160 — Luke Martin, PF, p. Jake Skinner, 1:24. 170 — Damon Shaw, Lew, p. Tommy Hauser, 3:04. 182 — Reuben Thill, Lew, maj. dec. Nick Chase, 13-2. 195 — PF wbf. 220 — PF wbf. 285 — Austin Portner, PF, p. Jovani Nunez, 1:13.
AWARDSVining earns WIAA honor
Colton junior girls’ basketball player Rylee Vining was one of several honorees of this week’s Washington Interscholastic Activities Association athlete of the week, the organization announced.
Vining averaged 18.3 points in three games this week as the Wildcats went 2-1.
CORRECTION
The Lewiston High girls’ JV basketball team lost to Coeur d’Alene 62-31 on Tuesday at Booth Hall. Other information was erroneously reported.