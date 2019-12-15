COTTONWOOD — Derik Shears scored 21 points and Prairie of Cottonwood pulled away from Troy in the fourth quarter to secure a 59-51 win Saturday in a Whitepine League Division I high school boys’ basketball game.
Damian Forsmann netted 20 points for the Pirates (3-2, 2-0), while Grayson Foster of Troy (3-1, 2-1) led all scorers with 22 points, including five 3-pointers.
“The game was a hard-fought battle offensively,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “Prairie’s a very unselfish team — they did a great job working the game around. Defensive pressure was a big plus for the Pirates. Troy has great shooters; they have great ball movement.”
TROY (3-1, 2-1)
Grayson Foster 7 3-4 22, Zachary Stoner 5 3-4 13, Tyler Heath 1 0-0 2, Kaiden Codr 2 0-0 6, Reece Sanderson 1 0-0 2, Rhett Sandquist 2 0-0 4, Darrick Bayer 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-8 51.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (3-2, 2-0)
Sam Mager 1 5-6 7, Damian Forsmann 6 6-8 20, Derik Shears 10 1-2 21, Zach Rambo 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Owen Anderson 3 2-2 11, Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 14-18 59.
Troy 9 10 21 11—51
Prairie 7 16 20 16—59
3-point goals — Foster 5, Codr 2, Forsmann 2, Anderson 3.
JV — Prairie def. Troy
Freeman 70, Pullman 55
PULLMAN — Freeman of Rockford shot 54 percent and hit 10 3s to handle Pullman in nonleague play.
The Scotties (3-2) had three double-figure scorers, each of whom hit multiple 3s. They were led by Gabe Tippett’s 18 points.
Pullman (3-2) shot 19-of-50 overall and 3-of-15 from outside. The Greyhounds were led by Grayson Hunt and Steven Burkett, who had 14 and 13 points, respectively. Ethan Kramer added five assists and Brayden Roberts grabbed five rebounds.
FREEMAN-ROCKFORD (3-2)
Tucker Scarlet 3 6-6 14, Gabe Tippett 5 5-5 18, Kaleb Ohler 0 0-0 0, Bon Phelps 5 2-2 14, Paysen Phelps 1 2-2 4, Dylan Goldsmith 2 0-1 4, Daniel Gady 2 1-2 5, Quin Goldsmith 3 0-0 8, Trace Ohler 0 0-0 0, Cole Clark 1 0-0 3, Cole Oyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 16-18 70.
PULLMAN (3-2)
Dane Bednar 3 0-0 6, Brayden Roberts 0 2-2 2, Ethan Kramer 2 2-3 6, Evan Strong 1 0-0 2, Steven Burkett 3 4-4 13, Bogey Perkins 0 0-0 0, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Grayson Hunt 7 0-2 14, Hyatt Utzman , Stephen Wilmotte 3 2-2 8, Brady Wells 0 4-6 4. Totals 19 14-19 55.
Freeman 24 12 15 19—70
Pullman 20 9 16 10—55
3-point goals — Scarlet 2, Tippett 3, B. Phelps 2, Goldsmith 2, Clark, Burkett 3.
Logos 54, Highland 48
MOSCOW — Roman Nuttbrock compiled a game-high 29 points — 20 in the second half — and Will Casebolt added 16 to lead Logos of Moscow to a comeback win against Whitepine League Division II foe Highland of Craigmont.
The Knights (2-2, 2-1) trailed by 13 at the half, but Nuttbrock hit five 3s, a display of “incredible shooting,” Logos coach Matt Whitling said. Casebolt was 6-of-7 at the free-throw line to help spark a team that had five players recovering from illness.
“They were really dragging,” Whitling said. “The offense came down to those two stepping up.”
Rory Wilson had 10 rebounds for the Knights. The Huskies were led by Conor Morris (16 points) and Dalton Davis (12).
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Dalton Davis 4 3-5 12, Lane Wassmuth 4 1-2 9, Logan Sheppard 2 0-0 5, Conor Morris 8 0-2 16, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 2 0-3 6. Totals 20 4-12 48.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-2, 2-1)
Jasper Whitling 1 2-2 4, Will Casebolt 4 6-7 16, Roman Nuttbrock 12 0-2 29, Kenny Kline 0 1-2 1, Rory Wilson 1 0-1 2, Jonah Grieser 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-14 54.
Highland 13 17 13 5—48
Logos 4 13 22 15—54
3-point goals — Hambly 2, Davis, Sheppard, Casebolt 2, Nuttbrock 5.
Kamiah 42, Genesee 30
GENESEE — Kamiah warded off Genesee’s perimeter offense in the second half, bouncing back from an eight-point halftime deficit to log a Whitepine League Division I win against the Bulldogs.
The Kubs (2-3, 1-3), after a slow offensive start, began to hit their midrange attempts, and got a game-high 18 points from Sam Brisbois.
“He gets by you and he’s very sneaky about how he gets into that lane,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said.
Skinner said his team’s defensive versatility — “everyone’s capable of guarding anyone,” he said — was key on switches, and limited the normally 3-point sharpshooter Bulldogs (1-5, 1-3), who were led by Cy Wareham’s 12 points.
“We made the other guys beat us,” he said.
KAMIAH (2-3, 1-3)
Titus Oatman 2 0-2 4, Kaden Mercer 0 1-2 1, Sam Brisbois 5 7-12 18, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 1-1 7, Jace Sams 4 0-0 8, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-2 0, Luke Krogh 0 2-3 2, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-22 42.
GENESEE (1-5, 1-3)
Owen Crowley 1 0-2 2, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 3 3-7 12, Dawson Durham 2 4-6 8, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 3 0-0 8. Totals 9 7-15 30.
Kamiah 4 6 15 17—42
Genesee 7 11 5 7—30
3-point goals — Brisbois, Schwartz 2.
JV — Kamiah 44, Genesee 41
Garfield-Palouse 51, Pomeroy 35
PALOUSE — Blake Jones had 14 points and 16 rebounds as he led Garfield-Palouse to a Southeast 1B League victory against Pomeroy.
On defense, Jones held Pomeroy powerhouse Trent Gwinn to six points.
“Blake played an outstanding game,” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said.
The Vikings allowed the Pirates only seven field goals, with 20 of Pomeroy’s 35 points coming from free throws. Byron Stallcop led Pomeroy with 13 points.
Gar-Pal improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in league.
POMEROY (1-3, 0-2)
Trent Gwinn 1 3-6 6, Evan Bartels 0 4-4 4, Danner Maves 2 3-6 7, Brandon Fruh 0 0-1 0, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Trevan Kimble 0 5-6 5, Byron Stallcop 4 5-7 13. Totals 7 20-30 35.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (3-1, 2-0)
Dawson Dugger 3 0-0 7, Austin Jones 2 0-0 4, Blake Jones 6 2-4 14, Jacob Anderson 4 1-1 9, Devin Doramus 2 0-1 6, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 2 2-2 6, Kyle Bankus 1 0-0 3, Cameron Merrill 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-8 51.
Pomeroy 4 8 10 13—35
Garfield-Palouse 11 12 12 16—51
3-point goals — Gwinn, Doramus 2, Dugger, Bankus.
M-D 49, Grangeville 39
GRANGEVILLE — The inside height of McCall-Donnelly was too much for Grangeville to overcome in nonleague play.
“We had some good looks,” said Grangeville coach Larson Anderson, who praised his team’s ballhandling and defensive play. “Just really, with their size inside, when we tried to go in, they just blocked everything.”
The Bulldogs resorted to outside shooting and converted seven 3s but that proved insufficient to keep up with the Vandals.
With two 3s and eight points, Aiden Anderson was the top offensive contributor for Grangeville (3-2), while Joel Meske of McCall led all scorers with 18.
MCCALL-DONNELLY
Pete Knudson 4 1-2 9, Isaac Speirs 2 2-2 6, Carlos Marin 2 0-0 4, DJ Green 3 1-4 8, Joel Meske 8 2-3 18, Alex Johnson 0 0-0 0, Noah Ormsby 1 0-2 2, Ethan Tinney 1 0-0 2, Hunter Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Chase Bertenshaw 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-13 49.
GRANGEVILLE (3-2)
Miles Lefebvre 1 0-0 3, Tescher Harris 2 1-3 6, Blake Schoo 1 0-2 3, Aiden Anderson 3 0-0 8, Kyle Frei 1 1-1 3, Tori Ebert 1 0-0 3, Caleb Frei 1 0-0 2, Dane Lindsley 3 0-1 6, Jared Lindsley 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 2-7 39.
McCall-Donnelly 15 8 11 15—49
Grangeville 12 8 7 12—39
3-point goals — Green, Anderson 2, Ebert, J. Lindsley, Lefebvre, Harris, Schoo.
JV — McCall 37, Grangeville 28
C — McCall 40, Grangeville 18
GIRLSGenesee 72, Highland 19
GENESEE — Bailey Leseman racked up 21 points, four steals and five rebounds to lead Genesee to a Whitepine League Division I win against Kamiah.
Claira Osborne contributed 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who also got eight points, seven rebounds and four steals from Lucie Ranisate. Regan Zenner had six rebounds and Kendra Murray four steals.
“Sometimes when the score gets wide like that, some girls tend to get point-hungry, but I didn’t see that,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “They shared the ball, made the extra pass — there wasn’t any letdown.”
KAMIAH
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 2, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 1 0-0 2, Jazzy Oatman 0 0-0 0, Bytheway 1 0-0 2, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 1 0-0 2, Destiny Knight 3 0 3-6 2, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 2 1-2 6, Claire McNall 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 4-12 19.
GENESEE
Lucie Ranisate 4 0-2 8, Molly Hanson 3 1-1 7, Mikacia Bartosz 1 0-0 3, Regan Zenner 1 0-0 3, Kendra Murray 3 0-2 6, Bailey Leseman 8 2-3 21, Isabelle Monk 2 0-0 5, Makenzie Stout 1 2-2 4, Claira Osborne 6 0-0 12, Taylor Mayer 1 0-1 3. Totals 30 5-11 72.
Kamiah 2 8 5 4—19
Genesee 26 18 19 9—72
3-point goals — Vasquez, Zenner, Bartosz, Murray, Leseman 3, Monk, Mayer.
JV —Kamiah 37, Genesee 6
Logos 42, Highland 20
MOSCOW — Kirstin Wambeke scored 14 points and tallied two 3s as Logos downed Highland in a Whitepine League Division II game.
The Huskies’ height mitigated Logos’ dominance of the boards, and turnovers continue to be a concern for the Moscow school. But coach Patrick Lopez liked his team’s ball distribution.
HIGHLAND
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Acacia Randall 4 1-4 9, Payton Crow 3 2-6 8, Emily Dau 0 1-2 1, Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 1 0-1 2. Totals 8 4-13 20.
LOGOS (4-3, 3-1)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Sydney Miller 1 1-2 3, Lucia Wilson 1 0-0 2, Naomi Michaels 3 0-1 6, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 6 0-0 14, Ameera Wilson 2 0-0 4, Ava Driskill 1 0-0 3, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 1-3 42.
Highland 4 3 11 2—20
Logos 11 16 9 6—42
3-point goals — Wambeke 2, Driskill.
Freeman 64, Pullman 32
PULLMAN — Freeman’s Sorrel Aldendorf hit four 3s and finished with 12 points to carry the Scotties from Rockford to a drubbing of nonleague opponent Pullman.
Elise McDougle had eight points for the Greyhounds, who dropped to 2-4. Nine Freeman players scored.
A full box score was unavailable.
Lapwai 87, Potlatch 17
LAPWAI — Four Lapwai players scored in double figures and the Wildcats broke the 80-point mark for the fourth consecutive game in a rout of Whitepine League Division I opponent Potlatch.
Lapwai (6-0, 4-0) forced 38 turnovers and “spread the offense out, saw open teammates,” coach Ada Marks said.
The Wildcats got 18 points from KC Lussoro, 15 from Omari Mitchell, 14 from Glory Sobotta and 11 from Lauren Gould. Sayquis Greene had nine rebounds.
“KC did a really good job pushing the ball and filling the lanes,” Marks said. “We’re just playing really great team ball. ... Our defense is getting better each time.”
The Loggers were led by Kennedy Thompson’s seven points.
POTLATCH (1-5, 0-2)
Danaira Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Taylor Carpenter 0 2-7 2, Kyndal Cessnun 1 0-0 2, Emma Chambers 1 0-2 2, Alyssa Hamburg 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Thompson 3 0-0 7, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-5 4, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0, Josie Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 4-14 17.
LAPWAI (6-0, 4-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 0-0 6, KC Lussoro 9 0-0 18, Julia Gould 2 0-0 4, Omari Mitchell 6 2-2 15, Glory Sobotta 5 1-2 14, Sayquis Greene 1 5-5 7, Jaspen Ellenwood 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 4 2-5 11, Raylin Shippentower 1 0-0 2, SimSin Heavyrunner 3 0-0 6, Jordan Shawl 2 0-0 4. Totals 35 10-14 87.
Potlatch 4 5 5 3—17
Lapwai 26 27 25 9—87
3-point goals — Thompson, Gr Sobotta 2, Gl Sobotta 3, La Gould, Mitchell.
JV — Lapwai 78, Potlatch 14
Prairie 67, Troy 23
COTTONWOOD — Four players scored in double digits for Prairie of Cottonwood as the Pirates routed Troy in Whitepine League Division I play.
Madison Shears scored a game-leading 14 points and added seven rebounds and six steals to the Prairie effort, while Delanie Lockett had 10 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Ellea Uhlenkott and India Peery provided 12 and 11 points, respectively.
“I just think we had good team ball from everybody and everybody pitched in,” said Prairie coach Lori Mader, whose team improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in league.
TROY
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 3, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Whitney Foster 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Raasch 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 1 0-0 2, Abby Weller 3 2-3 8, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Bailee Cook 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-3 23.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-1, 4-0)
Delanie Lockett 4 2-2 10, Kristin Wemhoff 2 2-3 6, Madison Shears 6 1-3 14, Ellea Uhlenkott 5 2-2 12, Josie Remacle 1 1-6 3, Tara Schlader 1 0-2 2, India Peery 3 3-4 11, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ciara Chaffee 4 0-2 8, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 12-26 67.
Troy 10 4 9 0—23
Prairie 23 16 19 8—67
3-point goals — Bohman, Peery 2, Shears.
Colfax 43, St. George’s 36
SPOKANE — Colfax earned a nonleague win in what coach Corey Baerlocher called a “defensive chess match” between two very familiar groups.
“Four (St. George’s players) play on my AAU team,” he said. “Both teams know what the other team’s gonna do, so just gotta go out and execute. We gutted it out at the end.”
The Bulldogs (4-1) got some separation with help from Skylre Sakamoto-Howell, who had two 3s in the fourth quarter, one with about a minute on the clock to put the Dragons (4-2) away.
Kierstyn York led the team with 12 points and seven boards. Asher Cai had seven rebounds and five assists and made four game-sealing free throws.
Lydie Bergquist scored 13 for St. George’s.
COLFAX (4-1)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 4 0-0 8, Asher Cai 1 4-4 6, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Abree Aune 1 0-0 3, Justice Brown 0 2-5 2, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 4 3-4 12, Sydney Berquist 1 3-4 6. Totals 13 12-17 43.
ST. GEORGE’S-SPOKANE (4-2)
Margreit Gallow 3 0-0 6, Lydia Bergquist 2 9-12 13, Annika Bergquist 2 1-4 5, Grace Harrill 2 0-0 6, Hadlie Kaiser 0 0-0 0, Sydney Linnemann 0 0-0 0, Cambrie Rickard 2 2-4 6. Totals 11 12-20 36.
Colfax 9 9 11 14—43
St. George’s 8 10 6 12—36
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell 2, Aune, York, Berquist, Harrill 2.
JV — Colfax 26, St. George’s 13
Shadle 47, Lewiston 44
SPOKANE — Izzy Boring led Shadle Park of Spokane with 24 points and the Highlanders bounced back after a slow first half to edge Lewiston in nonleague action.
Gabby Johnson led the Bengals (1-6) with 13 points.
A full box score was unavailable.
Colton 54, Touchet 27
TOUCHET — Three Wildcats scored in double digits as Colton doubled up Southeast 1B League foe Touchet.
Taylor Thomas scored 14 points, Maggie Meyer had 13 and Rylee Vining added 12 to help their team improve to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in league.
“I thought we had good balance going tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “Moved the ball well. I thought our defense was pretty solid the whole night. We were able to get up and down the floor and create some easy shots for ourselves.”
COLTON (1-3, 1-0)
Rylee Vining 4 1-2 12, Josie Schultheis 2 4-4 9, Taylor Thomas 4 3-6 14, Maggie Meyer 5 0-1 13, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Megan Kay 1 0-0 2, Mary Pluid 1 0-1 2, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-14 54.
TOUCHET
Ashley Luna 1 2-4 4, Ariel Orozco 1 1-2 3, Emily Skramstad 2 0-0 5, Briana Andrade 3 2-2 9, Leann Kinkade 1 4-5 6, Emmaleigh Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 9-13 27.
Colton 12 18 12 12—54
Touchet 6 10 7 4—27
3-point goals — Vining 3, Meyer 3, Schultheis, Thomas, Skramstad, Andrade.
Pomeroy 27, Garfield-Palouse 19
PALOUSE — Pomeroy remained perfect on the season with a defeat of Garfield-Palouse in Southeast 1B League action.
Maddy Dixon led the Pirates (4-0, 2-0) with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kenzi Pedersen of Garfield-Palouse (2-1, 0-1) led all scorers with 14 points.
POMEROY (4-0, 2-0)
Alyssa Wolf 0 0-0 0, Heidi Heytvelt 4 0-0 9, Sydney Watko 0 3-4 3, Maddy Dixon 4 3-6 11, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 0 0-0 0, Jillian Herres 0 2-2 2, McKenzie Watko 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 10-14 27.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-1, 0-1)
Rielee Renee 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 0 0-0 0, Paige Collier 1 0-1 3, MaKenzie Collier 0 2-2 2, Maci Brantner 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Pedersen 4 6-9 14, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 8-12 19.
Pomeroy 4 10 5 8—27
Garfield-Palouse 4 5 5 5—19
3-point goals — Heytvelt, P. Collier.
WRESTLINGBantams’ Benton bags gold
LIBERTY, Wash. — Nathan Benton of Clarkston won all four matches to take first at 145 pounds at a tournament in Liberty, where four more Bantams notched top-three finishes.
Benton won a “barnburner” of a decision in the semifinal round, according to coach Duane Benton.
“He wrestled really good on the day,” Duane Benton said. “We were pleased with his performance. With all of them, really.”
Clarkston placers
BOYS
126 — Mick Brown 3-1, second place
145 — Nathan Benton 4-0, first place
182 — Ryan Page 3-2, third place
220 — Carson Ash 3-1, first place
GIRLS
115 — Caila Rice 2-1, second place
Boller wins title in Wilde
KELLOGG, Idaho — Keyan Boller of Clearwater Valley claimed a title and four Potlatch wrestlers placed in the top three at the George Wilde Tournament.
Boller posted a 4-0 record at 98 pounds.
Taking second were Gabe Prather and Kenon Brown of Potlatch and Lane Schilling of CV.
“It was a good tournament,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “It really was. I thought the kids wrestled well, battled hard, and sometimes we came out on top and sometimes we didn’t.”
Also, Taylor McPherson of Potlatch took third in her division of the all-girls’ Tough As Nails Tournament at Boise’s Capital High School.
Area placers
George Wilde Tournament
CLEARWATER VALLEY
98 pounds — Keyan Boller 4-0, first place
170 pounds — Lane Schilling 6-2, second place
POTLATCH
145 pounds — Eli Prather 4-1, third place
152 pounds — Gabe Prather 4-1, third place
182 pounds — Kenon Brown 3-1, second place
285 pounds — Kelton Saad 2-1, second place
Tough As Nails Tournament
POTLATCH
126 pounds — Taylor McPherson 3-2, third place
Smith third for Pullman
SPOKANE VALLEY — Gabe Smith of Pullman placed third at 126 pounds in the Inland Empire Invitational at Central Valley.
Smith decisioned Luke Grasafi of CV 4-2 in the third-place match.
SWIMMINGHounds handle visitors
PULLMAN — At a three-way home meet with Prosser and Grandview, Pullman defeated both league rivals in team scoring and the Greyhounds’ 200 medley relay of Spencer Armstrong, Alex Zhang, Noah Hopkins and Andrew Zhang achieved a Class 2A state-qualifying time of 1:48.24.
“With over 40 swimmers, the program is strong and looking to take wins away from a lot of meets this season,” Pullman coach Amy Ripley said.
The Greyhounds outscored Prosser 104-63 and Grandview 125-39. First-place finishers for the day from Pullman are listed below.
200 freestyle — Ty Deeds, 2:01.97
200 IM — Noah Hopkins, 2:12.20
50 freestyle — Andrew Zhang, 23.22
100 butterfly — Brayden Hedenstrom, 1:06.60
100 free — Thomas Horstkamp, 54.62
500 free — Andrew Zhang, 5:38.38
200 free relay — Horstkamp, Zhang, Alex, Armstrong, Deeds, 1:37.44
100 breaststroke — Noah Hopkins, 1:10.77
400 free relay — Hopkins, Deeds, Horstkamp, Zhang, Alex, 3:34.55