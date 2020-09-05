KENDRICK — In a year that’s been about as far from normal as possible, the Prairie Pirates were looking like their same old selves in their football opener Friday night at Kendrick.
The Pirates, the defending Idaho state champions at the Class 1A D-I level, extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 60-20 thumping of the D-II Tigers. Prairie hasn’t lost a game since the 2018 state semifinals.
Prairie running back Cole Martin rumbled for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and the Pirates led 30-0 and 60-6 before the Tigers scored their first offensive points in the fourth quarter.
“Second half was not the prettiest for sure, but it was a good win,” said 15th-year Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom. “Kendrick’s a good football team and they’re going to do well in their league. We’re happy with it.”
Martin’s first touchdown was also his longest — a 70-yarder on fourth-and-5 that put the Pirates up two scores midway through the first quarter.
Martin — a 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior with a scary mix of speed and power — was complemented by junior Brody Hasselstrom. The younger running back racked up 105 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, scoring three different ways: rushing, receiving and recovering a fumble in the first quarter.
“(Martin) ran the ball really, really hard,” Ryan Hasselstrom said. “They keyed on him a little bit, so we tried to run Brody some to kind of rest him a little bit and kind of use Cole as a decoy at times.”
With a rushing game that garnered more than 400 yards, there was little need for Prairie to pass the ball. Pirates quarterback Cole Schlader (71 rushing yards, 42 passing) didn’t complete his first pass until a 36-yarder on a screen to Hasselstrom in the third quarter that gave the Prairie its largest lead of the game at 54 points.
Kendrick at times showed promise for a team rebuilding after a run to the D-II state semifinals last season.
Kendrick’s lone spark in the first half was an 84-yard kickoff return touchdown by Hunter Taylor. But freshman quarterback Ty Koepp found some success through the air in the second half.
Koepp went 11-of-19 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns, but also tossed a pair of interceptions to Schlader.
Koepp’s favorite target was speedy sophomore Jagger Hewett, who nabbed seven catches for 93 yards and two scores.
“They have a freshman quarterback — he plays pretty good for a freshman,” Hasselstrom said. “They’ve got good, athletic receivers, they’re fast. Late in the game there, they took advantage a little bit of some of the younger guys we had in the game. It’s the way it goes. It was good.”
Honoring Kolby Anderson
The memory of Kolby Anderson, the former Kendrick High football player who died in a car accident June 3, was honored at halftime.
The family of the former tight end and linebacker, all wearing his No. 42, gathered on the field to read from a prepared speech thanking the Kendrick community and honoring the memory of Anderson.
Kendrick will grant a scholarship to one Tiger senior per year in Anderson’s honor. Part of the community-funded scholarship will come from a scholarship Anderson was set to receive, his family said.
Prairie 30 18 12 0—60
Kendrick 6 0 0 14—20
First Quarter
Prairie — Cole Schlader 40 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Cole Martin 70 run (John Gehring pass from Schlader).
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 7 run (Hasselstrom run).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 5 fumble recovery (Martin run).
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 84 kickoff return (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Prairie — Schlader 10 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Martin 38 run (run failed).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 4 run (pass failed).
Third Quarter
Prairie — Martin 1 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 36 pass from Schlader (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 21 pass from Ty Koepp (Koepp run).
Kendrick — Hewett 10 pass from Koepp (run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Prairie: Martin 18-269, Schalder 6-72, Hasselstrom 10-64. Kendrick: Matt Fletcher 8-14, Wyatt Fitzmorris 5-11, Ty Koepp 8-(-19).
PASSING — Prairie: Schlader 2-8-41-0. Kendrick: Koepp 11-19-159-2, Hewett 1-2-18-0.
RECEIVING — Prairie: Hasselstrom 2-41. Kendrick: Hewett 7-93, Fletcher 3-62, Fitzmorris 1-11, Rylan Hogan 1-11.
