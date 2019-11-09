Prairie packs a punch

MOSCOW — Two touchdowns on two plays in the first 32 seconds of the game Friday — what a way to start state playoff football for the Prairie Pirates and Raft River Trojans.
Fans barely had a chance to settle in before there were those two touchdowns on the scoreboard in an Idaho 1A Division I playoff battle at the Kibbie Dome.
But bruising Prairie and a rushing attack that piled up 444 yards proved too much to handle for Raft River as the Pirates won 60-26, their seventh game of 60 or more points scored this season.
“I thought we moved the ball really well offensively,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “We did a lot.”
The opening plays set the tone for the game. First, Prairie’s Cole Martin scampered 55 yards up the left side for a touchdown on the first play of the game.
Then, Raft River (6-4) answered with a touchdown on its first offensive snap. Quarterback Bodee Spencer broke a tackle and galloped 80 yards up the right side.
That play would end up as Raft River’s biggest of the game. After that run, Spencer didn’t gain a single yard on 18 more carries.
Prairie (10-0), meanwhile, had room to run.
Martin racked up 262 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Owen Anderson tallied 179 total yards and three scores and Brody Hasselstrom added 77 rushing yards and a pair of 2-point conversion runs.
The defense was clicking too.
With Prairie leading 24-8 in the second quarter and Raft River driving, the Pirates forced a turnover inside their own 5-yard line. Derik Shears batted a pass by Spencer, and the ball ended up in the hands of Reid Uptmor for an interception.
“They had a little momentum going in there for sure,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “Derik Shears, I think, batted that down and then Reid Uptmor ended up picking it off.
“Anytime you can get it inside the 10-yard line and can turn them over, that’s huge.”
Four plays later, Anderson turned a screen pass into a 73-yard touchdown for Prairie.
Just before halftime, Raft River grabbed a big break. Lineman Sam Rigby intercepted Prairie quarterback Cole Schlader and returned it 65 yards for a score.
“Sam Rigby, comes out of nowhere,” Trojans coach Chad Evans said. “We knew he was fast, but he turned the wheels on, turned the heat on and got there. (In) eight-man football, even the linemen have to run.”
At halftime, Prairie was up 38-14.
Raft River scored again on its second drive of the second half to cut Prairie’s lead to 38-20. But from there, it was all Pirates.
Prairie used a hurry-up offense to smash the ball down the field and answer with a touchdown of its own. Martin, Anderson and Hasselstrom shared the ball almost evenly in a nine-play, 69-yard drive, capped by a 15-yard Anderson run up the middle.
“We kind of did that against them last year,” Ryan Hasselstrom said. “Just kind of a toughness game — come out and see if we can just mash the ball and pound it at them, and wear them out.
“We had three guys we were rotating in and out of that (drive), and just mashing straight ahead and hitting toss sweep stuff to the outside. It worked.”
In the passing game, Schlader went 5-of-11 for 151 yards — almost half coming on the big screen pass to Anderson.
As Prairie shut down Raft River’s run game, the Trojans found the most success through the air. Spencer went 14-of-21 passing for 173 yards with one interception and one touchdown. His favorite target was Justin Schumann (nine receptions, 126 yards), who he hit for several perfect over-the-shoulder throws.
“Just proud of my kids, mostly,” Evans said. “They played well. Great, tough team there for real ... I think we had every film there was this year to watch on them. ... They’re tough.”
With the win, Prairie advances to the IA DI semifinal round, where it will face Oakley at a date and location to be determined.
Prairie’s 34-point win was the closest game it has played all season.
“We gotta make some adjustments,” Hasselstrom said. “We gotta work on pass defense a little more, and offensively we didn’t look great in the passing game. Oakley is a team that’s hard to run on.”
Raft River 8 6 6 6 — 26
Prairie 24 14 8 14—60
First Quarter
Prairie — Cole Martin 55 run (Cole Schlader run), 11:47.
Raft River — Bodee Spencer 80 run (Ethan Bernad run), 11:28.
Prairie — Owen Anderson 50 run (Brody Hasselstrom run), 6:43.
Prairie — Martin 13 run (Derik Shears pass), 2:48.
Second Quarter
Prairie — Anderson 73 pass from Schlader (Anderson run), 9:42.
Prairie — Schlader 2 run (pass failed), 3:03.
Raft River — Sam Rigby 65 interception return (run failed), 0:00.
Third Quarter
Raft River— Bernad 2 run (pass failed), 5:53.
Prairie — Anderson 15 run (Hasselstrom run), 3:12.
Fourth Quarter
Prairie — Martin 14 run (pass failed), 9:29.
Prairie — Sam Mager 14 pass from Schlader (Shears pass), 6:45.
Raft River — Carson Durfee 12 pass from Spencer (pass failed), 3:55.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Raft River: Spencer 19-80, Justin Schumann 5-12, Barnad 6-11, Gage Gregersen 1-0. Prairie: Martin 26-262, Anderson 5-106, Hasselstrom 8-77, Tayden Hibbard 1-6, Schlader 7-(-7).
PASSING — Raft River: Spencer 14-21-1—173, Schumann 0-1-0—0. Prairie: Schlader 5-11-0—151.
RECEIVING — Raft River: Schumann 9-126, Durfee 3-36, Seth Tracy 1-6, Bernad 1-5. Prairie: Mager 4-78, Anderson 1-73.
